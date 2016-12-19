NASCAR announces a oeMonster Energy NASCAR Cup Series,a coming in 2017
NASCAR's new era of premiere series racing was officially given a name Monday evening. On Twitter, they announced the title would be the "Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series," coming in 2017.
