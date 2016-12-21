Motorsport: Full Toyota Racing Series grid confirmed
Twenty drivers from 11 countries will line up on the grid for the opening round of the Castrol Toyota Racing Series, which starts at Ruapuna near Christchurch from January 13-15. There are half a dozen 16 year olds in the field, including home town debutant Marcus Armstrong, who is one of just three Kiwis in the field.
