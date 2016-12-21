Motor racing - Chief executive Capito set to leave McLaren: reports
LONDON: McLaren Racing chief executive Jost Capito is set to follow Ron Dennis out of the Formula One team, the BBC and Autosport.com reported on Monday. The 58-year-old former Volkswagen motorsport director, who was recruited by Dennis, was appointed in January but did not start in the role at the Honda-powered team until September.
