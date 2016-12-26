Mind Your Biscuits wins Malibu Stakes, Mor Spirit is fourth on Santa Anita's opening day
The late afternoon sun shone brilliantly as the popular attraction of opening day made its way down the dirt path to the entrance of Santa Anita. The crowd was two deep in some spots and a man alerted his friend to come over and get a glimpse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|5 hr
|catrod53
|7
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Sun
|Orange God
|3
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Sun
|Orange God
|6
|CoronaMonster Energy becomes NASCAR title sponsor
|Dec 3
|WWE CRASHCAR 2016
|2
|Is NASCAR dropping 'Cup Series' moniker?
|Dec 1
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Last Weekend's NASCAR Race Had Lowest Televisio... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|MrTinkertrain24
|16
|Brock Lesnar's road: From Gophers to WWE to Vik... (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|knightunun
|11
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC