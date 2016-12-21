Mercedes boss calls for calm as speculation over Rosberg replacement mounts
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has called for "calm" as the Formula One constructors' champions look to build on their recent success without Nico Rosberg in 2017. Rosberg, 31, shocked the sport when he decided to retire just five days after being crowned drivers' champion in November.
