Man busted for fatal shooting outside...

Man busted for fatal shooting outside Hells Angels' NYC clubhouse

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: New York Daily News

Detectives have busted a 52-year-old Bronx man for a shooting over a parking spot outside the Hells Angels' East Village clubhouse earlier this month, police said Tuesday. Cops have not yet named the man, but police sources say he shot David Martinez, 25, during a brawl outside the E. 3rd St. club house early Dec. 11. The 1:20 a.m. fracas started after Martinez and four friends pulled up in a black Mercedes-Benz, and Martinez moved an orange cone placed in front of the clubhouse, sources said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can... 13 hr Manic bitch 6
News Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri... Dec 14 Hilton Head 5
News CoronaMonster Energy becomes NASCAR title sponsor Dec 3 WWE CRASHCAR 2016 2
News Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in... Dec 2 Allspeed 2
News Is NASCAR dropping 'Cup Series' moniker? Dec 1 MrTinkertrain24 3
News Last Weekend's NASCAR Race Had Lowest Televisio... (May '16) Nov '16 MrTinkertrain24 16
News Brock Lesnar's road: From Gophers to WWE to Vik... (Mar '11) Oct '16 knightunun 11
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,547 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,462

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC