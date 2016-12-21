Man busted for fatal shooting outside Hells Angels' NYC clubhouse

Detectives have busted a 52-year-old Bronx man for a shooting over a parking spot outside the Hells Angels' East Village clubhouse earlier this month, police said Tuesday. Cops have not yet named the man, but police sources say he shot David Martinez, 25, during a brawl outside the E. 3rd St. club house early Dec. 11. The 1:20 a.m. fracas started after Martinez and four friends pulled up in a black Mercedes-Benz, and Martinez moved an orange cone placed in front of the clubhouse, sources said.

