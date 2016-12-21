Man busted for fatal shooting outside Hells Angels' NYC clubhouse
Detectives have busted a 52-year-old Bronx man for a shooting over a parking spot outside the Hells Angels' East Village clubhouse earlier this month, police said Tuesday. Cops have not yet named the man, but police sources say he shot David Martinez, 25, during a brawl outside the E. 3rd St. club house early Dec. 11. The 1:20 a.m. fracas started after Martinez and four friends pulled up in a black Mercedes-Benz, and Martinez moved an orange cone placed in front of the clubhouse, sources said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|13 hr
|Manic bitch
|6
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Dec 14
|Hilton Head
|5
|CoronaMonster Energy becomes NASCAR title sponsor
|Dec 3
|WWE CRASHCAR 2016
|2
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Dec 2
|Allspeed
|2
|Is NASCAR dropping 'Cup Series' moniker?
|Dec 1
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Last Weekend's NASCAR Race Had Lowest Televisio... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|MrTinkertrain24
|16
|Brock Lesnar's road: From Gophers to WWE to Vik... (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|knightunun
|11
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC