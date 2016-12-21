LOCAL AUTO RACING: Martinsville Speedway is celebrating 70 years of on-track action
In celebration of 70 years, the track has created a special 70th anniversary logo and will brand itself as "The Original,'' an homage to it being the only track remaining from NASCAR's original 1949 schedule. "Seventy years is something to be really proud of and something we're taking great pride in,'' Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said.
