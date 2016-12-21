Kanaan joins Ford GT squad for Rolex ...

Kanaan joins Ford GT squad for Rolex 24 assault

IndyCar regular Tony Kanaan will join Ford Chip Ganassi Racing for its assault on the Rolex 24 at Daytona next month, it has been announced. The 41-year-old Brazilian is no stranger to the US endurance classic, having taken overall victory along with Ganassi teammates Scott Dixon, Kyle Larson and Jamie McMurray back in 2015 in a Ford-powered Riley DP.

