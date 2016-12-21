Joey Gase joins BK Racing for NASCAR Daytona 500

The list of Daytona 500 one-offs began to take form on Tuesday when BK Racing announced that Joey Gase would join the team for 'multiple races' for the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. For now, Gase is scheduled to compete at Daytona, in the Bristol Night Race and the Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway.

