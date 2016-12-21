Inside Line F1 Podcast: Perez reveals his prankster self
After bringing Nico 'The Hulk' Hulkenberg last week, Inside Line F1 Podcast has Sergio 'Checo' Perez this week talking about his funny radio message to Kunal Shah and Mithila Mehta. Checo's recalls his favourite radio message and how he played a prank on his former team Sauber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|1 hr
|Orange God
|6
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|Sat
|Manic bitch
|6
|CoronaMonster Energy becomes NASCAR title sponsor
|Dec 3
|WWE CRASHCAR 2016
|2
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Dec 2
|Allspeed
|2
|Is NASCAR dropping 'Cup Series' moniker?
|Dec 1
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Last Weekend's NASCAR Race Had Lowest Televisio... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|MrTinkertrain24
|16
|Brock Lesnar's road: From Gophers to WWE to Vik... (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|knightunun
|11
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC