History comes alive at Hampton Downs

Monday Dec 19

For six glorious seasons in the 1970s the stock-block 5.0 litre Chevrolet V8 F5000 category was New Zealand's national single-seater formula. Those heady days will be celebrated at the New Zealand Festival of Motor Racing at Hampton Downs from January 20-22 when over 25 of the most memorable, most storied single-seaters to ever turn a wheel, here or anywhere else in the world, take to the track.

