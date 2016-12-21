Formula E barriers to protect Christmas markets after Berlin terror attack
The concrete blocks used as crash barriers for Berlin's Formula E race on the Karl-Marx-Allee in May are being redeployed to protect Christmas markets in the city following Monday night's terror attack at Breitscheidplatz. The concrete barriers will also be used to protect public areas around the Brandenburg Gate ahead of celebrations there on New Year's Eve.
