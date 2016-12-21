F1 team boss: Fans want more accidents, less Mercedes
After three consecutive season of toying with the competion, Mercedes' Formula 1 domination must end in 2017 says Toro Rosso chief Franz Tost. Asked if Mercedes' domination is now ending because of regulation changes set to go into effect in 2017, Tost said, "We all hope so, otherwise many people will lose interest in the championship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoWeek.
