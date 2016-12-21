Eagles' Ryan Mathews out for season with herniated disc
Philadelphia Eagles running back Ryan Mathews dives over the Baltimore Ravens line for a two point conversion during the first half of an NFL football game in Baltimore, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016. Eagles starting running back Ryan Mathews will not play in the team's final game this upcoming Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys due to a herniated disc, head coach Doug Pederson said Monday.
