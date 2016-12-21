Dakar Rally 2017: Race Dates, Schedule, Live Stream and TV Info

Asuncion, Paraguay, will be the starting point for the 2017 Dakar Rally, as the 38th edition of this iconic event gets going on January 2. Those taking part will have to make their way through three different countries in South America, with the finish scheduled in Buenos Aires on January 14 after passing through Bolivia. There are plenty of challenges for the competitors to negotiate; they will battle it out in bikes, quads, cars and truck categories across a variety of terrains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.