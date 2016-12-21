Dakar Rally 2017: Race Dates, Schedule, Live Stream and TV Info
Asuncion, Paraguay, will be the starting point for the 2017 Dakar Rally, as the 38th edition of this iconic event gets going on January 2. Those taking part will have to make their way through three different countries in South America, with the finish scheduled in Buenos Aires on January 14 after passing through Bolivia. There are plenty of challenges for the competitors to negotiate; they will battle it out in bikes, quads, cars and truck categories across a variety of terrains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|10 min
|Orange God
|10
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|2 hr
|WWE CRASHCAR 2017
|7
|Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra...
|Sat
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|Dec 27
|Manic bitch hehehe
|8
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|3
|CoronaMonster Energy becomes NASCAR title sponsor
|Dec 3
|WWE CRASHCAR 2016
|2
|Is NASCAR dropping 'Cup Series' moniker?
|Dec 1
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC