Conservative losses, factory shooting among Kansas' top news
Election losses for conservatives and a mass shooting in Hesston were among the top 10 stories in Kansas in 2016. The full list is: Kansas took a more moderate turn due to mounting discontent over budget shortfalls, education funding and sales and cigarette tax increases.
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|10 min
|catrod53
|7
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Sun
|Orange God
|3
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Sun
|Orange God
|6
|CoronaMonster Energy becomes NASCAR title sponsor
|Dec 3
|WWE CRASHCAR 2016
|2
|Is NASCAR dropping 'Cup Series' moniker?
|Dec 1
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Last Weekend's NASCAR Race Had Lowest Televisio... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|MrTinkertrain24
|16
|Brock Lesnar's road: From Gophers to WWE to Vik... (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|knightunun
|11
