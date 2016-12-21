Citroen leaves door open to future Ogier reunion

Citroen's WRC boss Yves Matton says it was not possible to sign Sebastien Ogier for 2017, but has not ruled out the Frenchman rejoining the team in future. Ogier started his WRC career with Citroen, spending two years with its junior team before being promoted to the factory team for selected events in 2010 and then the full season in 2011.

