Citroen leaves door open to future Og...

Citroen leaves door open to future Ogier reunion

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

Citroen's WRC boss Yves Matton says it was not possible to sign Sebastien Ogier for 2017, but has not ruled out the Frenchman rejoining the team in future. Ogier started his WRC career with Citroen, spending two years with its junior team before being promoted to the factory team for selected events in 2010 and then the full season in 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can... 14 hr catrod53 7
News Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in... Sun Orange God 3
News Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri... Sun Orange God 6
News CoronaMonster Energy becomes NASCAR title sponsor Dec 3 WWE CRASHCAR 2016 2
News Is NASCAR dropping 'Cup Series' moniker? Dec 1 MrTinkertrain24 3
News Last Weekend's NASCAR Race Had Lowest Televisio... (May '16) Nov '16 MrTinkertrain24 16
News Brock Lesnar's road: From Gophers to WWE to Vik... (Mar '11) Oct '16 knightunun 11
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,245 • Total comments across all topics: 277,377,065

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC