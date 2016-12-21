Bottas says 2017 F1 cars feel a lot f...

Bottas says 2017 F1 cars feel a lot faster

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Motorsport.com

Valtteri Bottas says that Formula 1's 2017 cars feel a "lot faster" in the corners, following his initial experience in the Williams simulator. The Finn, who is favourite to land the Mercedes seat vacated by Nico Rosberg, has tried the 2017 concepts at the Williams factory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s... Thu MrTinkertrain24 4
News Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can... Dec 27 Manic bitch hehehe 8
News Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in... Dec 25 Orange God 3
News Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri... Dec 25 Orange God 6
News CoronaMonster Energy becomes NASCAR title sponsor Dec 3 WWE CRASHCAR 2016 2
News Is NASCAR dropping 'Cup Series' moniker? Dec 1 MrTinkertrain24 3
News Last Weekend's NASCAR Race Had Lowest Televisio... (May '16) Nov '16 MrTinkertrain24 16
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,267 • Total comments across all topics: 277,474,981

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC