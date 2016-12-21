Bottas says 2017 F1 cars feel a lot faster
Valtteri Bottas says that Formula 1's 2017 cars feel a "lot faster" in the corners, following his initial experience in the Williams simulator. The Finn, who is favourite to land the Mercedes seat vacated by Nico Rosberg, has tried the 2017 concepts at the Williams factory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|Thu
|MrTinkertrain24
|4
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|Dec 27
|Manic bitch hehehe
|8
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|3
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|6
|CoronaMonster Energy becomes NASCAR title sponsor
|Dec 3
|WWE CRASHCAR 2016
|2
|Is NASCAR dropping 'Cup Series' moniker?
|Dec 1
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
|Last Weekend's NASCAR Race Had Lowest Televisio... (May '16)
|Nov '16
|MrTinkertrain24
|16
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC