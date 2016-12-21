Alex Job Racing revived with Audi GTLM Endurance Cup program
The team announced a return to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar championship on Tuesday, even if only in a reduced capacity, confirming a North American Endurance Cup entry for Bill Sweedler, Townsend Bell and Frankie Montecalvo. The three will join forces in an Audi r8 LMS for the four endurance events, including next month's Rolex 24 at Daytona.
