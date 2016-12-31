A look at the stories that kept us reading
This past year could be described as one of change for Columbus and Bartholomew County, and for local residents and longtime members of the community. Some of the changes were experienced by two of the city's most famous native sons.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stories of the year: Rockingham Speedway on tra...
|3 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|1
|Johnson champion again and on pole for NASCAR s...
|6 hr
|MrTinkertrain24
|6
|Happy, healthy Stewart leaving NASCAR so he can...
|Dec 27
|Manic bitch hehehe
|8
|Retired NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon to drive in...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|3
|Danica Patrick is 'so sad' and sick of mediocri...
|Dec 25
|Orange God
|6
|CoronaMonster Energy becomes NASCAR title sponsor
|Dec 3
|WWE CRASHCAR 2016
|2
|Is NASCAR dropping 'Cup Series' moniker?
|Dec 1
|MrTinkertrain24
|3
