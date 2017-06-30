Woman breaks car window to save dog t...

Woman breaks car window to save dog trapped in hot car Read Story Christine Pitawanich

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

A Portland woman said when she heard a tiny dog's cries coming from a hot car on Friday, she had no other choice but to take action. Shawna Harch said she is an animal lover and she's previously worked at an animal hospital and knows how dangerous the heat can be.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Conduct (May '15) Sun MR ROBINSON to YOU 314
Party favors Sat Eastcoasttraveler 4
News World Naked Bike Ride announces 2017 starting l... Sat Pythagos 4
Moved to Portland a few months ago for a job he... Sat Pythagos 9
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) Fri MR ROBINSON to YOU 92
Thought little people was cancelled Jun 27 Just Saying 1
repo men (Apr '07) Jun 27 studmuffin 256
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,623 • Total comments across all topics: 282,212,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC