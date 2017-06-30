Victim in Monday's Southeast Portland crash identified
Daniel Lee Wescott, 57, died after hitting a parked car on Southeast 96th Avenue, the Portland Police Bureau announced Tuesday. Police said that Wescott, who is from Southeast Portland, was going fast on Southeast 96th Avenue, swerving and spinning the tires of his 2011 Studebaker kit truck before the accident.
