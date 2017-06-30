Victim in Monday's NE Portland crash identified
Lisa Whitecloud died when the car she was riding in hit a tree in the 13000 block of Northeast Airport Way. The car caught on fire and passersby pulled Whitecloud from the wreck, police said.
