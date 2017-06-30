Vancouver man arrested in fatal Portl...

Vancouver man arrested in fatal Portland hit-and-run collision

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbian

A 35-year-old Vancouver man has been arrested after a hit-and-run collision Saturday evening in Portland that killed a 24-year-old Portland man. Fernando Cuevas Jr. of Vancouver has been booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of failure to perform the duties of a driver and recklessly endangering another person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Conduct (May '15) 1 hr Mercy 313
Party favors 15 hr Eastcoasttraveler 4
News World Naked Bike Ride announces 2017 starting l... 18 hr Pythagos 4
Moved to Portland a few months ago for a job he... 18 hr Pythagos 9
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) Fri MR ROBINSON to YOU 92
Thought little people was cancelled Jun 27 Just Saying 1
repo men (Apr '07) Jun 27 studmuffin 256
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,667 • Total comments across all topics: 282,184,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC