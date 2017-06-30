Vancouver man arrested in fatal Portland hit-and-run collision
A 35-year-old Vancouver man has been arrested after a hit-and-run collision Saturday evening in Portland that killed a 24-year-old Portland man. Fernando Cuevas Jr. of Vancouver has been booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of failure to perform the duties of a driver and recklessly endangering another person.
