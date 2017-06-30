Think Your Job Sucks?

Think Your Job Sucks?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Willamette Week

It's Labor Day weekend. Time to tip back a beer or four, fire up the grill and think about how much your job sucks.How your boss doesn't understand you.How you're more bored than Mayor Tom Potter at a Trail Blazers game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Joseph Brandon Cox (Jul '08) 4 hr Yoyoyo 2
Police Conduct (May '15) 5 hr Steven 326
Party favors 19 hr Billy 6
News World Naked Bike Ride announces 2017 starting l... Jul 1 Pythagos 4
Moved to Portland a few months ago for a job he... Jul 1 Pythagos 9
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) Jun 30 MR ROBINSON to YOU 92
Thought little people was cancelled Jun 27 Just Saying 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,819 • Total comments across all topics: 282,237,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC