The winners and losers in Oregon's minimum wage hike
In this 2012 photo, server Toni Burke works a graveyard shift at a Shari's in Oregon City. On Saturday, minimum wage for Portland-area workers will rise to $11.25 an hour, but some -- especially servers, who rely heavily on tips -- might not see a net pay increase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Party favors
|55 min
|none
|5
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|1 hr
|5thGenerationOreg...
|315
|World Naked Bike Ride announces 2017 starting l...
|Sat
|Pythagos
|4
|Moved to Portland a few months ago for a job he...
|Sat
|Pythagos
|9
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Jun 30
|MR ROBINSON to YOU
|92
|Thought little people was cancelled
|Jun 27
|Just Saying
|1
|repo men (Apr '07)
|Jun 27
|studmuffin
|256
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC