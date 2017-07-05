The Dialogue: What Readers Said About...

The Dialogue: What Readers Said About the Fight to Create a Historic Distric in Laurelhurst

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Willamette Week

WW 's cover story on the fight to create a historic district in Laurelhurst was the latest chapter in a longstanding Portland debate: Should neighborhood residents be able to block dense development next door? And is distaste for new construction really just class snobbery? Our readers kept that argument going. Heather Smit, via Facebook: "It is not about 'rich people' keeping 'poor people' out of their neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Conduct (May '15) 3 hr Mercy 337
Joseph Brandon Cox (Jul '08) 19 hr Yoyoyo 2
Party favors Mon Billy 6
News World Naked Bike Ride announces 2017 starting l... Jul 1 Pythagos 4
Moved to Portland a few months ago for a job he... Jul 1 Pythagos 9
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) Jun 30 MR ROBINSON to YOU 92
Thought little people was cancelled Jun 27 Just Saying 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,404 • Total comments across all topics: 282,253,033

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC