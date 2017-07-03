Subscriber Post: Noticing The Gaps
End of the path and start of a small but very significant gap between Chimney Park and the Marine Drive path in St. Johns. As a daily bike commuter and a long time road cyclist in places with pretty horrid biking conditions, riding in Portland has generally been great in contrast when I'm out riding by myself or my fellow roadie friends.
