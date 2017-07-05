Solomon Georgio On His Comedy Album And Queer Comedy's Renaissance
He's gone from being booed off the stage at his first set to performing on Conan in 2015 and starring in Viceland's Flophouse . He's covered a lot of literal ground, too: Georgio was born in Sudan, and his family later resettled in Seattle's woolen arms, where Georgio first gave comedy a proper go.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|15 hr
|STROKE PM
|342
|Joseph Brandon Cox (Jul '08)
|Jul 4
|Yoyoyo
|2
|Party favors
|Jul 3
|Billy
|6
|World Naked Bike Ride announces 2017 starting l...
|Jul 1
|Pythagos
|4
|Moved to Portland a few months ago for a job he...
|Jul 1
|Pythagos
|9
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Jun 30
|MR ROBINSON to YOU
|92
|Thought little people was cancelled
|Jun 27
|Just Saying
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC