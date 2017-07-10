Prost! buys food cart pod; Widmer Brothers open beer garden
Prost! co-owner Dan Hart has purchased the seven-year-old German beer bar's building as well as Mississippi Marketplace, the food cart that wraps around the bar. The purchase allows Hart and partner Chris Navarra to rehab the historic building's facade, build an official relationship with their neighbor food carts and avoid worrying about the eventual end of their 15-year lease.
