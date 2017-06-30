Portland police identify driver kille...

Portland police identify driver killed in crash as Camas man

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: The Columbian

According a statement by Portland police, Tomlinson, driving a 2005 Jeep Cherokee, began turning westbound on Marine Drive from 148th Avenue Friday, June 30, when he was struck by 69-year-old Richard Ramsay of La Pine, Oregon, driving a 2015 Max Semi tractor trailer. Ramsay was driving eastbound on Marine Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Conduct (May '15) 5 hr Steven 312
Party favors 12 hr Eastcoasttraveler 4
News World Naked Bike Ride announces 2017 starting l... 15 hr Pythagos 4
Moved to Portland a few months ago for a job he... 15 hr Pythagos 9
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) Fri MR ROBINSON to YOU 92
Thought little people was cancelled Jun 27 Just Saying 1
repo men (Apr '07) Jun 27 studmuffin 256
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,793 • Total comments across all topics: 282,181,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC