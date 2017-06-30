Portland police identify driver killed in crash as Camas man

According a statement by Portland police, Tomlinson, driving a 2005 Jeep Cherokee, began turning westbound on Marine Drive from 148th Avenue Friday, June 30, when he was struck by 69-year-old Richard Ramsay of La Pine, Oregon, driving a 2015 Max Semi tractor trailer. Ramsay was driving eastbound on Marine Drive.

