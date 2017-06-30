Portland animal control opens investigation into cat decapitation
A woman found her cat decapitated in the grass near her home on Southeast Salmon Street by 28th Avenue Sunday evening, according to reports. The woman, who is only identified at "Joelle," told KATU that she is devastated by the loss of her 3-year-old black cat named Button.
