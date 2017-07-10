Police searching for pair of armed ro...

Police searching for pair of armed robbery suspects in SE Portland

Friday Jul 7 Read more: OregonLive.com

Portland police crisis negotiators and members of the bureau's Special Emergency Reaction Team are helping officers find a pair of armed robbery suspects in Southeast Portland, police said. Police think the male suspects were involved in a robbery at 82nd Bar & Grill around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

