One dead after car crashes into tree, catches on fire
One person was killed after a car crashed into a tree and caught on fire in Northeast Portland on Monday night, police said. A car struck a tree in the median of the 13000 block of Northeast Airport Way shortly before 8 p.m., Portland police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joseph Brandon Cox (Jul '08)
|8 hr
|Yoyoyo
|2
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|9 hr
|Steven
|326
|Party favors
|Mon
|Billy
|6
|World Naked Bike Ride announces 2017 starting l...
|Jul 1
|Pythagos
|4
|Moved to Portland a few months ago for a job he...
|Jul 1
|Pythagos
|9
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Jun 30
|MR ROBINSON to YOU
|92
|Thought little people was cancelled
|Jun 27
|Just Saying
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC