Man pleads not guilty to downtown Portland stabbing
A man accused of stabbing another during a fight in downtown Portland pleaded not guilty to charges of attempt to commit murder and first-degree assault Wednesday. Police say Matthew Allen Davis, 30, stabbed Aaron Moore, 22, after Moore and his girlfriend tried to stop Davis from throwing objects at women June 25, according to a probable cause affidavit.
