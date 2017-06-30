Man pleads not guilty to downtown Por...

Man pleads not guilty to downtown Portland stabbing

14 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

A man accused of stabbing another during a fight in downtown Portland pleaded not guilty to charges of attempt to commit murder and first-degree assault Wednesday. Police say Matthew Allen Davis, 30, stabbed Aaron Moore, 22, after Moore and his girlfriend tried to stop Davis from throwing objects at women June 25, according to a probable cause affidavit.

