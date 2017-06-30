Man living in tent found with six stolen firearms sentenced to federal prison
U.S. District Judge Anna J. Brown on Wednesday sentenced Eric Christian Nunez, 26, to three years and one month in federal prison for possessing firearms as a convicted felon. The sentencing occurred in U.S. District Court in Portland.
