For a change, Asians are Oregon's fas...

For a change, Asians are Oregon's fastest-growing group

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Since the 2010 Census, the Asian population increased 26 percent , according to 2016 population and housing estimates. Asians now make up 6 percent of the state's population, up from 5 percent in 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Conduct (May '15) 52 min EmersonLakeAndPal... 309
Party favors 55 min Friend 2
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) 19 hr MR ROBINSON to YOU 92
Thought little people was cancelled Jun 27 Just Saying 1
News World Naked Bike Ride announces 2017 starting l... Jun 27 Just Saying 3
repo men (Apr '07) Jun 27 studmuffin 256
morgellons disease (Aug '10) Jun 22 thafiz 85
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,668 • Total comments across all topics: 282,163,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC