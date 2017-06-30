DPW Moves Forward With Making Quebec Street a Wide, Dangerous Stroad...

Denver Public Works is dusting off its antiquated plan to cut into people's front yards and widen Quebec Street by two lanes in order to save a few minutes for rush-hour drivers - many of whom flood the city from I-70 in the morning and flee back to the freeway in the afternoon. This summer, DPW will begin studying how more lanes for more cars will affect the surrounding neighborhoods and the environment.

