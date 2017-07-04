BWW Review: Creepy, Kooky, Spooky, Ooky, and So Much Fun! the Addams Family at Broadway Rose
Summer in Portland brings many joys - waterfront festivals, river floats, outdoor concerts, and big, flashy musicals at Broadway Rose Theatre. THE ADDAMS FAMILY is exactly the sort of big, flashy musical that makes the drive out to Tigard worth it - good music, a fun story, a great cast, and a lot of theatre magic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|7 hr
|Mercy
|337
|Joseph Brandon Cox (Jul '08)
|Tue
|Yoyoyo
|2
|Party favors
|Mon
|Billy
|6
|World Naked Bike Ride announces 2017 starting l...
|Jul 1
|Pythagos
|4
|Moved to Portland a few months ago for a job he...
|Jul 1
|Pythagos
|9
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Jun 30
|MR ROBINSON to YOU
|92
|Thought little people was cancelled
|Jun 27
|Just Saying
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC