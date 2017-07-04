BWW Review: Creepy, Kooky, Spooky, Oo...

BWW Review: Creepy, Kooky, Spooky, Ooky, and So Much Fun! the Addams Family at Broadway Rose

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Summer in Portland brings many joys - waterfront festivals, river floats, outdoor concerts, and big, flashy musicals at Broadway Rose Theatre. THE ADDAMS FAMILY is exactly the sort of big, flashy musical that makes the drive out to Tigard worth it - good music, a fun story, a great cast, and a lot of theatre magic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Conduct (May '15) 7 hr Mercy 337
Joseph Brandon Cox (Jul '08) Tue Yoyoyo 2
Party favors Mon Billy 6
News World Naked Bike Ride announces 2017 starting l... Jul 1 Pythagos 4
Moved to Portland a few months ago for a job he... Jul 1 Pythagos 9
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) Jun 30 MR ROBINSON to YOU 92
Thought little people was cancelled Jun 27 Just Saying 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,979 • Total comments across all topics: 282,257,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC