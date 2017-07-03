Big's Chicken Has a Perfect Bite - but It's a Letdown After Laurelhurst Market's Parking-Lot Thighs
That delectable bite is a union of the restaurant's signature smoked boneless chicken thighs, paired with a vinegar-laced Alabama-style white BBQ sauce, mixed with sweet-hot pepper sauce and some crunchy slaw. The textures and flavors dance together like a country love song-all texture and twang, sweetness and heat.
