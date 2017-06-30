Bicyclist remains hospitalized after crash with driver in NE Portland
A bicyclist who was hit by a driver Tuesday night in Northeast Portland remains hospitalized with serious injuries, police said. Alberto Canche-Mukel was riding north through the intersection of Killingsworth Street and Cully Boulevard when Ramon Benton hit him, Portland police said in a news release.
