At Portland restaurants, Monday is the new Friday
It's a Monday night at PaaDee, the street-food-inspired restaurant fronting owner Earl Ninsom's celebrated Langbaan, and the picnic tables outside are filled with rowdy sous chefs from some of Portland's best restaurants. Inside, Ninsom sweats over the first iteration of his Monday-Tuesday Issan menu, bartender Evan Zimmerman stirs evocative cocktails and the chairs hold more restaurant critics than you'd find at an average Association of Food Journalists conference.
