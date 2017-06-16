With acceptance of grant, City can fi...

With acceptance of grant, City can finally build the Flanders Crossing Bridge

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Bike Portland

On Wednesday Portland City Council accepted a $2.8 million grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation to build a new carfree bridge over Interstate 405 at Flanders Street. It was the final funding hurdle for a project that has been hoped-for in Portland planning documents for over 20 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bike Portland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Needing to know where to start 19 hr The Man 2
online business, summer music playlist and self... Jun 9 Guy456 1
train stabbing Jun 8 Big Daddy 36
What’s The Future of Seahawks Kam Chancellor...... Jun 6 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
antifa Jun 6 American 4
Moved to Portland a few months ago for a job he... Jun 6 Cat Man 8
News World Naked Bike Ride announces 2017 starting l... Jun 4 Hillary Lost 2
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,576 • Total comments across all topics: 281,817,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC