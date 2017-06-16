With acceptance of grant, City can finally build the Flanders Crossing Bridge
On Wednesday Portland City Council accepted a $2.8 million grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation to build a new carfree bridge over Interstate 405 at Flanders Street. It was the final funding hurdle for a project that has been hoped-for in Portland planning documents for over 20 years.
