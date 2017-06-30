Welcome -- Dobro pozhalovat' -- to the vast Russian community hidden in Portland
Tatiana Osipovich, professor of Russian at a Portland-area college for nearly three decades, has seen what Census trends understate: The Portland area's Russian-speaking population has grown to more than 40,000, making it one of the largest in the country. If you know where to look, the impact of the large Slavic immigrant community can be seen in the many churches and shops where Russian is spoken and the culture of the Old Country still tasted and embraced.
