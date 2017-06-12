Vitaly Paley's New Pizza Spot Starts Serving This Weekend

Replacing the Portland Penny Diner at 410 SW Broadway inside Hotel Lucia, The Crown is the new counter-service cocktail bar and New York-style pizza spot by powerhouse Portland chef Vitaly Paley . It turns on the ovens this weekend, starting at 4 p.m., on Saturday and Sunday, for dinner, and on Monday, The Crown will begin serving slices and whole pies daily, from 11:30 a.m. to close.

