Vaz pledges $1m to top GSAT performers in West Portland

Member of Parliament for West Portland Daryl Vaz has pledged $20,000 to the top performing boy and girl in every school in his constituency in the recently conducted Grade Six Achievement Test . According to Vaz, each top performer will get a trophy, $10,000.00 in book vouchers and $10,000.00 towards their tuition.

