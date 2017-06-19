TriMet to 'renew' Hollywood Transit C...

TriMet to 'renew' Hollywood Transit Center memorial

13 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

TriMet and a neighborhood group plan to "refresh" the impromptu memorial at Hollywood Transit Center on Friday, agency officials said, replacing old flowers while removing dead flowers and debris. The agency said community members had performed some spontaneous clean-up over the weekend at the Northeast Portland transit center, the scene of a stabbing attack that killed two men and injured another last month.

