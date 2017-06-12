Transit police investigating suspicious package at TriMet MAX station
Update 12:55: The area has been cleared and reopened. We're awaiting more information from police about what happened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|online business, summer music playlist and self...
|Jun 9
|Guy456
|1
|train stabbing
|Jun 8
|Big Daddy
|36
|What’s The Future of Seahawks Kam Chancellor......
|Jun 6
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|antifa
|Jun 6
|American
|4
|Moved to Portland a few months ago for a job he...
|Jun 6
|Cat Man
|8
|World Naked Bike Ride announces 2017 starting l...
|Jun 4
|Hillary Lost
|2
|London workplace violences
|Jun 3
|FCC investigated ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC