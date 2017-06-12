Three 17-year-olds accused of attempt...

Three 17-year-olds accused of attempted murder in two weekend shootings

Three 17-year-olds are in custody in connection with two separate shootings Sunday in Southeast Portland. The second shooting was in retaliation for the initial wounding of another teen, police and prosecutors say.

