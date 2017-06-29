Things to Do Thursday
ChoreographyXX You might not know it since they get carried around by men a lot while pretending to be swans or whatever, but ballerinas are the true badasses of dance. All too often, though, it's men calling the shots offstage as choreographers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pordland Mercury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|9 hr
|Smoochie Smooch
|299
|Thought little people was cancelled
|Jun 27
|Just Saying
|1
|World Naked Bike Ride announces 2017 starting l...
|Jun 27
|Just Saying
|3
|repo men (Apr '07)
|Jun 27
|studmuffin
|256
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Jun 26
|Enter Username
|91
|morgellons disease (Aug '10)
|Jun 22
|thafiz
|85
|Unethical Biased Psychologist Dr. David Corey o... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Sallie May
|27
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC